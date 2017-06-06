Perriello on pipeline jobs, proposed tax increase, civil war statues and more

June 6th, 2017 | Written by:

Tom Perriello

Former Democratic Congressman Tom Perriello joined WFIR live Tuesday morning for a wide-ranging discussion with topics that included jobs associated with two natural gas pipelines he opposes, how to fund his proposals for taxpayer-paid statewide pre-K and community college tuition, and the future of civil war statues and monuments. Here is the complete interview:

06-06 Perriello Live-WEB

WFIR is speaking with each of the five candidates for governor this week. Republican Ed Gillsespie is scheduled to join us Wednesday at 8:45 am.

