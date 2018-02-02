Perriello launches new PAC to help Democrats

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Former gubernatorial candidate Tom Perriello is starting a new political action committee he says will help a new generation of progressive leaders. Perriello said Thursday the New Virginia Way PAC’s first project will be to re-elect freshman Democratic state House members. Democrats harnessed voter antipathy of President Donald Trump to make major gains in the state House last year. A former congressman and State Department official, Perriello mounted an unsuccessful insurgent campaign against now-Gov. Ralph Northam in last year’s Democratic primary. Northam also has a PAC that will likely raise money to support Democratic candidates.

The next statehouse elections are set for 2019, when both House and Senate seats will be contested.