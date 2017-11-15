Owners of six Roanoke restaurants must pay workers $3 million

November 15th, 2017 | Written by:

WSLS10 reports the owners six Roanoke-area Mexican restaurants must pay $3 million in back wages and damages to almost 150 workers. It is included in a consent judgment filed late last month in federal court; the defendants own El Rodeo and El Toreo restaurants. The U.S. Department of Labor found the restaurants filed to pay their workers overtime for a three-year period between early 2012 and early 2015.

Click here for the full WSLS10 story.

