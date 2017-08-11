One killed, two injured when two pickups collide head-on

State Police say a Callaway man was killed when two pickup trucks collided this morning on State Route 40 east of Rocky Mount. Troopers say 40-year-old John Bates died at the scene after his pickup crossed the center line and struck the second pickup head on. The two people in that second vehicle were seriously hurt.

From Virginia State Police: Trooper W. G. Rorrer is investigating a motor vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on August 11, 2017 at 7:28 a.m. on Route 40 in Franklin County. A 1991 Toyota Tacoma was traveling west on Route 40, three quarters of a mile west of Colonial Turnpike, when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 1997 Ford F-250. The 1991 Toyota was driven by John R. Bates, Jr, 40, of Callaway, Va. Mr. Bates was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The 1997 Ford was driven by Ronald E. Clock, 53, of Rocky Mount, Va. Mr. Clock was wearing his seatbelt and was airlifted to RMH for injuries received in the crash. The passenger was not wearing his seatbelt and was also seriously injured. The State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was called to assist.