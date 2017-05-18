One dead, two injured in Bedford County crash

An 80-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Bedford County. Authorities say Paul Amos, of Bedford died after his car was hit by a Chrysler 200 yesterday when Amos failed to yield the right-of-way at the intersection of Route 122 and Centerville Road. Amos was not wearing his seatbelt. Both the driver and the passenger in the Chrysler were injured. No word on their condition. The third car was hit by the Chrysler after the collision with Amos vehicle. No one in that car was injured.

From Virginia State Police: BEDFORD, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper A. B. Absher is investigating a fatal crash which occurred on May 17, 2017. The crash occurred at 2:45 p.m. on Route 122 at its intersection with Centerville Road in Bedford County.

A 1998 Chevrolet Silverado failed to yield the right-of-way while making a right turn to travel north on Route 122, and was struck by a 2015 Chrysler 200 which was traveling north on Route 122. The 2015 Chrysler then struck a 2005 Volvo which was stationary while waiting to make a turn at the intersection.

The 1998 was driven by Paul Henry Amos, 80 of Bedford, Va. Mr. Amos was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The 2015 Chrysler was driven by Thomas Edward Guill, 41, of Bedford, Va. Mr. Guill was wearing his seatbelt and was transported for injuries received in the crash. The passenger in the vehicle, Patrick Lee Shrader, 30 of Bedford, Va. was also wearing his seatbelt and was transported for injuries received in the crash.

The 2005 Volvo was driven by Michael Patrick Menzel, 37, of Lynchburg, Va. Mr. Menzel was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.

The Virginia State Police Crash Investigation Reconstruction Team responded to assist the investigating Trooper.

The crash remains under investigation.