One dead in “suspicious” Roanoke fire

From Roanoke City Police: On November 4, 2017 at 6:03 am Roanoke Police were dispatched to a suspicious fire inside an apartment in the 300 block of Westside Boulevard NW. Personnel from Roanoke Fire EMS had extinguished the fire by the time officers arrived. A deceased victim was found inside the apartment. An investigation is being conducted into the victim’s death. The cause of the fire is under joint investigation by our department and Roanoke Fire EMS. The identity of the victim will be released after proper notifications have been made. The investigation is ongoing.