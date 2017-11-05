One dead in “suspicious” Roanoke fire

November 5th, 2017 | Written by:

From Roanoke City Police: On November 4, 2017 at 6:03 am Roanoke Police were dispatched to a suspicious fire inside an apartment in the 300 block of Westside Boulevard NW. Personnel from Roanoke Fire EMS had extinguished the fire by the time officers arrived. A deceased victim was found inside the apartment. An investigation is being conducted into the victim’s death. The cause of the fire is under joint investigation by our department and Roanoke Fire EMS. The identity of the victim will be released after proper notifications have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook









NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test