One dead after head-on crash in Montgomery County

January 6th, 2018 | Written by:

From Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office: On January 5, 2018, shortly after 0930, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a head-on crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car in the 4600 block of Riner Road (Rt. 8), near the intersection of Rustic Ridge Road. Upon arrival, members of Riner Rescue Squad and Fire Department confirmed the driver of the car involved was deceased. The driver has been identified as 46-year-old Louise Lephew of Blacksburg. Witnesses told deputies the car crossed the center line and struck the truck, which attempted to swerve to the shoulder to avoid the crash. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries. Traffic along Riner Road was detoured for over four hours due to the incident, but the road is now open.

