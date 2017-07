From Virginia State Police : At 10:25 a.m., Tuesday (July 4), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 at the 121 mile marker in Montgomery County. There is one confirmed fatality. All southbound lanes were re-opened by 1:05 p.m. The Virginia State Police Salem Division Crash Investigation Team is assisting with the ongoing investigation. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.