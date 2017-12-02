Officials won’t release details of Virginia Amazon pitches

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Economic development officials in Virginia are refusing to say what the state pitched in an effort to lure Amazon’s coveted second headquarters.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch asked to see the proposals the Virginia Economic Development Partnership submitted to Amazon as it searches for a second home base.

The Seattle-based online retail giant has promised 50,000 new jobs and construction spending of more than $5 billion. Amazon has also made clear that tax breaks and grants will be a big factor in its decision.

The economic development organization denied the newspaper’s request, citing three discretionary exemptions under Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act.

VEDP’s general counsel wrote that releasing the proposal could jeopardize future attempts to attract companies to Virginia.

The Greater Richmond Partnership, a public-private entity that led the region’s effort to land the project, also denied a Times-Dispatch request for its proposal.