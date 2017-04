The Norfolk and Western 611 steam locomotive is set to begin another season of passenger excursions this weekend — but you won’t be able to board one in Roanoke until next month. For April, they are based in North Carolina, where the restored locomotive has undergone maintenance and federal inspections. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more.

04-07 611 Seaons Wrap1-WEB

Click here for NW611 excursion information.