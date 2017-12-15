Northwest Roanoke activists make peace amid allegations

One of the founders of The Hope Center in Roanoke has implied on social media he will be taking over Shawn Hunter’s role with The Peacemakers for the time being. Grover Price has made Facebook posts criticizing Hunter and The Peacemakers but it appears they’ve made a truce. Price’s status says he’s decided to take The Peacemakers in a different direction while Hunter sorts out personal issues. Hunter currently faces three charges in connection to sending a lewd photo to a Roanoke Times reporter.