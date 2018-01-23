Northwest residents, “Outsiders” speak at Peace and Hope meeting

The changes needed in northwest Roanoke should start with the residents there – but an “outsider” who spoke at last night’s “Peace and Hope” community meeting says she wants to help – on creating job opportunities, investments and the like. Djuna Osborne is running for City Council. Facebook captured Osborne’s comments – no TV film crews were allowed to cover the meeting. The Peacemakers and the Hope Center co-hosted the event, where the goal was advertised as creating a “21st Century Action Plan.”

