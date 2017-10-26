Northside HS student arrested for bringing pellet gun to school
From Roanoke County Police: A 16-year old Northside High School student has been arrested after bringing a pellet gun to school Thursday morning. School personnel were made aware of a student possibly in possession of a handgun. After an investigation by Roanoke County Police, the weapon was located and determined to be an unloaded pellet gun. Charges include possession of a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed weapon.