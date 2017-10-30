Northan stumps in Roanoke

The Democratic candidate for Governor – Ralph Northam – spent part of yesterday and this morning campaigning in Roanoke. The current Lt. Governor spoke at the Sweet Donkey Coffee shop yesterday – with U.S. Senator Tim Kaine on hand to lend support – and appeared at a breakfast meeting today with the local Indian business community. Northam recalled starting his pediatric practice with a native from the Punjab province of India. Democratic Candidates for delegate Djuna Osborne and Chris Hurst, and former Congressman Tom Perriello also made an appearance this morning.

10-30 Northam- Indian Businesses