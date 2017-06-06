Northam: Virginia cities, towns should have right to remove Confederate statues, monuments

June 6th, 2017 | Written by:

Ralph Northam

Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam says Virginia localities should have the option to remove Confederate statues. Speaking live yesterday on WFIR Radio, Northam said Civil statues and monuments are best placed in museums, not public spaces. Northam is one of two Democrats seeking the party’s nomination for governor in next week’s primary. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones.

Here is the full live interview with WFIR:

