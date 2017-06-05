Northam on licenses for undocumented residents, Confederate statues, pipelines and more

Lt. Governor Ralph Northam joined WFIR live for a wide-ranging discussion this morning with topics that included Virginia driver’s licenses for undocumented residents, removal of Confederate statues, and proposed natural gas pipelines. Here is the complete interview:

06-05 Northam Live1-WEB

WFIR is speaking with each of the five candidates for governor this week. Former Democratic Congressman Tom Perriello is scheduled to join us Tuesday at 8:45 am.