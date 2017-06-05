Northam on licenses for undocumented residents, Confederate statues, pipelines and more

June 5th, 2017 | Written by:

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam

Lt. Governor Ralph Northam joined WFIR live for a wide-ranging discussion this morning with topics that included Virginia driver’s licenses for undocumented residents, removal of Confederate statues, and proposed natural gas pipelines. Here is the complete interview:

WFIR is speaking with each of the five candidates for governor this week. Former Democratic Congressman Tom Perriello is scheduled to join us Tuesday at 8:45 am.

