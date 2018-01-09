Northam: Gun control, Medicaid among priorities for 2018

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Democratic Gov.-elect Ralph Northam says curbing gun violence and expanding Medicaid will be two of his top legislative priorities after he takes office Saturday. Northam spoke with outgoing Gov. Terry McAuliffe at a press conference Tuesday, one day before the start of the General Assembly session. The two laid out a joint legislative package. It includes legislation that would implement universal background checks for gun purchases. It also calls for Medicaid expansion to cover more low-income Virginians. Northam called the proposals “nonpartisan” and “common sense.” He says he expects support from both sides of the aisle when the session convenes. Republicans hold a slim majority in the Senate and, unless challenges in two extremely close races result in a last-minute change, they’ll also control the House.