Norfolk police investigate shooting that left 1 dead

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – Police in Norfolk are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. A statement from the Norfolk Police Department says a medical call alerted authorities to a stretch of Kitchener Avenue where a man had been shot in the early hours of Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the man as Aaron James Richardson of Norfolk. He was 39. The medical examiner’s office will determine the exact cause of death. Detectives say the case is an active homicide investigation. No information on a suspect was immediately released.Norfolk police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact a crime tip hotline.