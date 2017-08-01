No reported injuries in Roanoke County residential fire

A residential fire on Puckett Circle in Roanoke County caused about 150-thousand dollars in damage. Crews responded to the call around 4 p.m. yesterday but the Fire marshal is still investigating the cause. No one was reported injured.

From Roanoke County Fire and Rescue: Updated 9:30 p.m.: The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that the fire on Puckett Circle this afternoon did approximately $150,000 in damage. However, the cause of the fire at this time remains undetermined. Also, while the family had previously stated that

there were no pets, a family cat was found safe.

(Roanoke County, VA—July 31, 2017) Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at about 4:10 p.m., on Monday, July 31, 2017 to the 2600 block of Puckett Circle in the Fort Lewis area for the report of a residential structure fire. First arriving crews did find flames showing from the back corner of a split-level, vinyl and brick house. The house sits adjacent to Interstate 81 and heavy smoke was visible from the interstate for a brief period of time. Two adults and two juveniles were in the house at the time of the fire but all of them made it out safely. One of the juveniles was a guest in the home. 3 adults and 1 juvenile have been displaced by the fire and will be staying with family in the area. There were no pets and no injuries. Crews from Fort Lewis, Masons Cove, Cave Spring, and Salem responded to the fire. The fire was marked under control at about 5 p.m. The fire marshal’s office is on scene to investigate a cause.