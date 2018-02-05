New Roanoke City Manager offers his assessment at Council meeting

Bob Cowell

He didn’t exactly take City Council to the woodshed, but after five months on the job Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell weighed in with an assessment at today’s meeting. Cowell told council members that not all residents are benefiting from Roanoke’s growth; he also said existing plans need to be better defined.  Cowell said improved lines of communication with citizens should be a focus and he called for updates to existing older city assets like the Berglund Center. Stagnant tax revenues over the past 7 to 8 years have been an impediment said Cowell:

2-5 Cowell for Web-WEB

 

