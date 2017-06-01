New ranking puts Virginia as best state for seniors; Roanoke tops statewide average

June 1st, 2017 | Written by:

If you are looking to find the best state in the country for seniors, a new national ranking says it is right here in Virginia. This ranking comes from Senior Advice, which refers seniors to health care facilities in their area. Factors include access to health care, the cost of living, and recreation and leisure. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story.

06-01 Senior Score Wrap-WEB

Roanoke rates higher than the statewide average; Lynchburg is just a tick below it. Click here for the Senior Score web site.

