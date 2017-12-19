New Rail Yard Dawgs head coach wants passion, speed on ice

December 19th, 2017 | Written by:

Dam Bremner-Peoria Rivermen archived photo

Its been a whirlwind 2 days for 31-year-old Dan Bremner, the new head coach for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs hockey team. After agreeing to replace the fired Sam Ftorek he left his home in Canada yesterday, drove to Ohio University where he had been an assistant coach to pick up his gear – then came to Roanoke where he held his first team practice today. Bremner says he will use two road games this weekend to evaluate the players – one of those games is in Peoria, where he played with the Rivermen last season. Hear a full conversation with the new Dawgs coach (and WFIR’s Gene Marrano) on the link below:

12-19 Dan Bremner-new Dawgs coach-WEB

