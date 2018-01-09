New lawsuit filed in efforts to prevent MVP construction

January 9th, 2018

The Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League is asking a federal court to stop the Mountain Valley Pipeline on both environmental and historic preservation grounds. The preservation in this case does not apply to buildings but to Roanoke River headwaters and former apple orchards at Bent Mountain. Ann Rogers with the League’s “Preserve Roanoke” Chapter:

It is the latest legal challenge filed since federal regulators approved pipeline construction in October.

