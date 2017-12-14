New Horizons offering help with ACA enrollment

With the enrollment deadline for health care plans under the Affordable Care Act moved up to December 15 – it had been January 31 in the past – some people are still scrambling to sign up. New Horizons Healthcare on Melrose Avenue is offering help with enrollment on “Health Care Dot-Gov” today and tomorrow. Eileen Lepro is the executive director. Lepro says appointments may be all booked up but those who need help with their health care insurance for 2018 can drop in and meet with an enrollment specialist. New Horizons provides health and dental care to the uninsured and under-insured.

