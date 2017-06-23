New exhibit at Salem Museum
June 23rd, 2017 | Written by: Gene Marrano
A new exhibit opens tomorrow at the Salem Museum. WFIR Intern reporter Madison Everett has the story
LYNCH IN THE HOT SEAT Senate panel questions ex-AG over Clinton probe
'WHERE DOES THIS END?' Democrat backlash against Pelosi in wake of elections isn't going away
'I'M GLAD HE GOT SHOT' Dem official removed after Scalise shooting comment
IS THIS TOO REVEALING? Woman allegedly kicked out of pool over swimsuit
BACK INTO THE FRAY Health law repeal push draws Obama's criticism