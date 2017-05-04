New “Escape Room” opens to Roanoke

Roanoke didn’t have any until recently – now there are two “Escape Rooms” in town with the opening of “Riddle Me Roanoke” on Brandon Avenue today. At escape rooms, teams get together to decipher clues that allow them to solve certain scenarios. Riddle Me features two rooms with “Blackbeard’s Test for New Recruits” – and “Lost Will” where solving the puzzle within one hour means participants can save Mill Mountain and the Star from developers. Adam Davis is an owner of the family-run business:

