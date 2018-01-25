New cell phone tower proposed for Fallon Park

Some southeast Roanoke City residents got the first word last night about a proposed cell phone tower at Fallon Park. It would replace a 30 foot pole now used to light a ball field there with a 100 foot combination cell/light tower. Duane Howard with the Southeast Action Forum says more details are to come at a later meeting. He says City officials indicated last night that a portion of the revenue from any lease for the tower’s footprint could be earmarked for improvements at Fallon Park. Howard also thought Roanoke officials wanted the Fallon Park location kept secret before the meeting to keep the turnout low:

