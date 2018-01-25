New cell phone tower proposed for Fallon Park

January 25th, 2018 | Written by:

Some southeast Roanoke City residents got the first word last night about a proposed cell phone tower at Fallon Park. It would replace a 30 foot pole now used to light a ball field there with a 100 foot combination cell/light tower. Duane Howard with the Southeast Action Forum says more details are to come at a later meeting.  He says City officials indicated last night that a portion of the revenue from any lease for the tower’s footprint could be earmarked for improvements at Fallon Park. Howard also thought Roanoke officials wanted the Fallon Park location kept secret before the meeting to keep the turnout low:

1-25 Cell Phone Tower-WEB

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook









NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test