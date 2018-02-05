New Boones Mill Town Manager has familiar name

The new Town Manager in Boones Mill has a familiar name – Beverly Thomas “B.T.” Fitzpatrick the third. He’s the son of former Roanoke City Council member Bev Fitzpatrick, who just retired as executive director at the Virginia Museum of Transportation. BT Fitzpatrick is a Virginia Tech graduate; he succeeds Matt Lawless in Boones Mill on February 20th. BT Fitzpatrick has been a member of the design team for the Boones Mill Depot project; he has also worked for Roanoke City and Hill Studio in the past.