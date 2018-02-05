New Boones Mill Town Manager has familiar name

February 5th, 2018 | Written by:

The new Town Manager in Boones Mill has a familiar name – Beverly Thomas “B.T.” Fitzpatrick the third. He’s the son of former Roanoke City Council member Bev Fitzpatrick, who just retired as executive director at the Virginia Museum of Transportation. BT Fitzpatrick is a Virginia Tech graduate; he succeeds Matt Lawless in Boones Mill on February 20th. BT Fitzpatrick has been a member of the design team for the Boones Mill Depot project; he has also worked for Roanoke City and Hill Studio in the past.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook









NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test