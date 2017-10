For the first time in several years downtown Roanoke once again has a book store. At 16 West Marketplace on Church Avenue they cut the ribbon this morning for Book No Further. Co-owner Doloris Vest says they will carry new and almost-new books. Book No Further plans to hold discussions on books and will invite authors to appear – Beth Macy of “Factory Man” and “Truevine” fame is there tomorrow at 2-pm.

