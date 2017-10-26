Navy: Shipyard security wasted $21M on gear, vehicles

October 26th, 2017 | Written by:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) – U.S. Navy investigators say security personnel at a public shipyard in Virginia created an unauthorized police force that wasted up to $21 million on equipment, manpower and vehicles that included a high-speed boat. The Navy on Tuesday released a 2014 report that detailed 12 years of mismanagement at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth following a request from The Associated Press. Federal News Radio first wrote about the report in August. The shipyard is one of four public facilities that services the Navy’s fleet.  The mismanagement of funds began amid security concerns that grew from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Alan Baribeau, a Naval Sea Systems Command spokesman, said in an email that the Navy has taken actions to correct the inappropriate conduct and provide more oversight of shipyard security.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook









NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test