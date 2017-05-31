MVP survey crews back at work on Bent Mountain

As survey crews for Mountain Valley Pipeline went to work this morning on Green Hollow Road in Roanoke County’s Bent Mountain community, local resident Kay Moore was there with others to establish what she called “a presence.” Roanoke County police officers were also there to keep the peace. A judge ruled on Friday that survey crews were allowed under state law to come on to properties without permission – provide the owners had been given proper written notice.

