MVP pipeline route is approved by Water Control Board

December 7th, 2017 | Written by:

The Virginia Water Control Board has approved a permit for the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Virginia after almost two days of hearings and testimonials from those for and against the proposed natural gas pipeline. It was approved with a change that would allow the state to have more oversight as the pipeline is built.  Bent Mountain resident and opponent Roberta Bondurant, who lies along the proposed route, said in a statement that Virginians would “continue to fight what amounts to a huge experiment of industrial development and the impacts on land, water and people.” WDBJ-7 was there when MVP Project Manager Robert Cooper spoke to the Water Control Board:

