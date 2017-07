State environmental officials have scheduled two additional public meetings on the proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline. Both are August 10th : first at the Newport Community Center in Giles County at 1:00 pm, then at Cave Spring High School at 5:00. The Department of Environmental Quality had originally scheduled two hearings, but opponents said that was not enough. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones.

07-18 MVP Hearings Wrap1-WEB