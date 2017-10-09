Motorcycle involved in fatal Rockbridge County collision

October 9th, 2017 | Written by:

From Virginia State Police: Virginia State Police Trooper M. C. Forbes is investigating a two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle which resulted in a fatality.  The crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. on Route 56 just north of Lodge Trail in Rockbridge County. A 2002 Honda CBR F4 motorcycle was traveling south on Route 56, when the motorcycle crossed the center line and struck a 2013 GMC Terrain. The 2002 Honda was driven by Paul F. Rosa, 44, of E. McKeesport, Pa.  Mr. Rosa was wearing helmet and died at the scene. The GMC was driven by Daniel A. Laudick, 29, of Cedar Falls, Ia.  Mr. Laudick was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook









NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test