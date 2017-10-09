Motorcycle involved in fatal Rockbridge County collision

From Virginia State Police: Virginia State Police Trooper M. C. Forbes is investigating a two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. on Route 56 just north of Lodge Trail in Rockbridge County. A 2002 Honda CBR F4 motorcycle was traveling south on Route 56, when the motorcycle crossed the center line and struck a 2013 GMC Terrain. The 2002 Honda was driven by Paul F. Rosa, 44, of E. McKeesport, Pa. Mr. Rosa was wearing helmet and died at the scene. The GMC was driven by Daniel A. Laudick, 29, of Cedar Falls, Ia. Mr. Laudick was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.