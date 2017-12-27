Mother, daughter escape house fire; two pets perish

News release:

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at about 5:30 a.m., on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 to the 1600 block of Mountain View Road in the Vinton area for the report of a residential fire alarm that was called in by an alarm monitoring company. First arriving crews did find smoke showing from the eaves and rear of the house. Crews from Vinton, Mount Pleasant, and Hollins responded to the fire. There were no injuries. One dog was rescued from the fire, however one cat and another dog died in the fire. The two female occupants, a mother and daughter, will be displaced and the Red Cross is currently assisting the family. The fire was mostly confined to the basement, however there is smoke and water damage throughout the home. The fire marshal’s office has ruled the fire to be accidental with an undetermined cause and the damages to the home are approximately $5000. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue would like to remind everyone to please make sure that you have working smoking alarms in your home. Having a working smoke alarm in your home doubles the chance that you will make it out alive.