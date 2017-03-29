Morrill may be heading to Chicago, but he is not yet leaving Roanoke

Roanoke City Manager Chris Morrill may be leaving his position in just over two weeks, but you may still see him around here for a while. Morrill says his family will remain here through spring of next year, and he will be back most weekends. Speaking live today on WFIR, Morrill says his Roanoke experience will factor into his new job working with local government officials across the country. Morrill addressed topics that include Roanoke’s past and present mindset, its recent accomplishments and future goals, and likely challenges facing the person who will succeed him. Here is the full live interview:

03-29 Morrill Live-WEB