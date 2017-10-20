More than foliage: October is busiest month of year for area tourism

October 20th, 2017 | Written by:

Blue Ridge Parkway officials say the coming weekend is typically the busiest one of the year. The third weekend in October is when fall colors are close to their best. Roanoke region tourism officials say that’s one reason that this month is the busiest one of the year for the area’s tourism economy. But Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge President Landon Howard says it goes far beyond parkway visitors:
Howard spoke live this morning on WFIR. Here is the full conversation:

