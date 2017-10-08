Montgomery County woman charged with fatally stabbing boyfriend

October 8th, 2017 | Written by:

Taylor Stevers

From the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office: Our office received a 911 call early Saturday morning stating that an individual had been stabbed at a residence on Cattle Creek Path (Mountain Creek Mobile Home Community) in Elliston, VA. Deputies responded to the scene where they located 24 year old Christian G. Colwell deceased from what appeared to be a stab wound. Investigators from our office were called and responded to the scene. Following the preliminary investigation Colwell’s girlfriend, 21 year old, Taylor A. Stevers was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Murder. She is currently being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail. The preliminary investigation indicates that the stabbing was a result of a domestic argument that had been going on between Colwell and Stevers. The investigation is on-going, no further information is available at this time.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook









NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test