Missing Roanoke woman last seen at Home Depot on Hershberger Rd.

Roanoke Police are looking for a missing 26-year-old woman. A posting by The AWARE Foundation says Brandy Thomasson was last seen Monday at the Home Depot on Hershberger Road wearing a blue UVA hoodie with “Virginia” in orange letters, jeans and flip flops. She’s described as 5-foot-4, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Thomasson has black flowers tattooed on her left ankle and the initials “A-T” on her left ring finger.

From AWARE Foundation: Brandy Leigh Thomasson is a Caucasian female. She is 26 years of age is. Brandy has brown hair and eyes. She is described as 5’4″ tall and 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with “Virginia” in orange letters as in UVA. She wore jeans and flipflops. Brandy may have a winter coat; it’s a heavy Carhart like coat. It is brown in color. She has several tattoos. Brandy has one on her lower back of stars and one on her right inner ankle. It is of all black flowers as a cover-up of a name. Brandy also has a jailhouse tattoo on her left ring finger with the initials “AT”. Her ears are pierced and she has a scar from a nose piercing. Brandy has a belly button piercing. But hasn’t been wearing it since she was pregnant.