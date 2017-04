A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing in Roanoke County. The AWARE Foundation reports Lillian Craig was last seen Monday at William Byrd High School in Vinton. She was wearing a bright red hoodie with a picture of Marilyn Monroe on the front and Chicago Bulls pants. She is in need of medication. Please contact Roanoke County Police with any information. The AWARE Foundation’s posting can be found below or here via Facebook.