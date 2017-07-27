$$ millions already pouring in to governor’s race — and we are still in July

July 27th, 2017 | Written by:

Campaign 2017 WFIRThe Democratic National Committee and Republican Governors Association both announced this week they each send $1.5-$2 million  to the campaigns of Ralph Northam and Ed Gillespie. That’s largely because both parties — Democrats in particular — see the race for governor as a referendum on President Trump. As WFIR’s Evan Jones reports, our political analyst says the campaigns may spend more than $50 million  by election day.

07-27 Gov $$ Wrap1-WEB

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook








NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test