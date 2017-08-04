Mill Mountain Theatre announces auditions

Mill Mountain Theatre is casting all roles in The Little Lion as well as local youth interested in auditioning for A Christmas Story, The Little Lion, Sleepy Hollow, Dead of Night, and Fall Music Theatre Conservatory. Performers of all racial and ethnic backgrounds encouraged to submit.

Also seeking non-Equity actors to play Ronnette and Chiffon in Little Shop of Horrors. Video submissions will also be accepted to auditions@millmountain.org. Auditions will be held August 8th & 9th from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm each day. Some may be asked to attend callbacks August 10th at 2:00pm. Please prepare a one-minute monologue. If auditioning for music theatre conservatory, please also prepare a 32-bar cut of a music theatre song. Email conservatoryauditions@millmountain.org to schedule an audition appointment.