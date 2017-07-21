Metered parking program starts on Monday

Representatives for Park Roanoke – the private firm that manages downtown parking spaces for the city – are demonstrating how the payment kiosks will work today before the start of Monday’s pilot program. That’s when 5 percent of the city’s street parking stock will be metered for 90 days. Wyatt Poats in the general manager for Park Roanoke. The first hour in the metered spots will be free. Poats says downtown merchants are hoping it frees up more parking spaces in front of their stores.

