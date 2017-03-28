McAuliffe wants to reinstitute 1 handgun a month law

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says he wants to reinstitute a law limiting gun sales to one handgun a month.The governor, a Democrat, said yesterday he was adding an amendment an unrelated bill related to concealed carry permits to include a provision reinstituting a 1993 one-handgun-a-month law. McAuliffe’s proposal has little chance of passing the GOP-controlled General Assembly.The governor said the law, which was repealed in 2012, is still needed because criminals are exploiting Virginia’s looser gun laws in order to traffic firearms to other parts of the country.Earlier this month, prosecutors said a New York undercover officer bought 217 guns and assault rifles and dismantled a trafficking ring that operated out of Virginia.