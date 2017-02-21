McAuliffe vetoes weapons legislation, ‘Tebow bill’

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe has vetoed legislation that would allow people to carry concealed switchblades and a bill that would allow home-schooled students to participate in public-school sports.The governor announced the vetoes Monday. He also vetoed a bill that would lower the allowable age of conceal handgun permit holders from 21 to 18 for active duty military members and veterans.McAuliffe vetoed a similar school sports bill last year, saying it would create an uneven playing field. The so-called “Tebow bill” is named for Tim Tebow, the former NFL quarterback who was home-schooled and allowed to play football for his local high school.Though Republicans control both chambers of the General Assembly, they do not have enough votes to overturn McAuliffe’s vetoes.