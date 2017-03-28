McAuliffe renews push for Medicaid expansion in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is renewing his push to expand Medicaid coverage, saying state Republicans have no excuses left after President Donald Trump’s failed bid to repeal Obamacare.McAuliffe said at a news conference yesterday that the state is losing out on $6.6 million a day in federal money by not expanding the public health care program to roughly 400,000 low-income adults. The governor urged Republicans to approve a budget amendment giving him power to expand Medicaid, saying the issue had gained new urgency given Trump’s defeat last week in repealing the Affordable Care Act.But leaders of the GOP-controlled General Assembly remained opposed to expanding Medicaid, saying it could lead to a heavy financial burden in future years.