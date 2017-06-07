McAuliffe announces Mexican trade agreement, jabs Trump

June 7th, 2017

Gov. Terry McAuliffe

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is announcing a new agreement with a state in Mexico to explore trade agreements and taking a jab at President Donald Trump.McAuliffe announced  yesterday that Virginia and the Mexican state of Baja California had signed a memorandum of understanding to foster trade. The announcement came as McAuliffe met with Mexican business leaders at an event in Washington.The governor, a Democrat, said on Twitter that in Virginia “we build opportunities NOT walls!”McAuliffe has been an outspoken critic of Trump, a Republican, and his promised wall on the Mexican border. McAuliffe said that it was irresponsible to isolate the state’s third largest trading partner, and said “hateful” rhetoric has no place in Virginia.

