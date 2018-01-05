Mayor Lea talks “gig economy,” hoops and neighborhood issues
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea Sr. has taken note of comments made from northwest residents about “outside” developers moving into that quadrant of the city – and the resentment some feel concerning that issue. Lea said live on WFIR this morning there is “always more” City Council can do to take a leadership role on that issue. The Mayor also talked about his upcoming business summit on the “gig economy” next Tuesday and the Lea’s Winter Basketball Classic on January 13. Hear a full length conversation with Mayor Lea on a variety of topics below: