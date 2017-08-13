Roanoke Mayor, Faith Community Hold Peace and Solidarity Vigil Sunday

From Roanoke City: Citizens are invited to join Mayor Sherman Lea and members of Roanoke City Council, as well as leaders of the faith community at a peace and solidarity vigil on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 6 p.m., on the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge, at the statue. The vigil will be a time to remember and pray for those who were injured and killed at the rally in Charlottesville Saturday, and for healing in that community.  It will also be an opportunity to affirm Roanoke’s commitment to be an inclusive community and to stand united together.

