New Market Plaza designation, dog tethering limits on City Council agenda

June 2nd, 2017 | Written by:

Roanoke City Council will consider amending an ordinance on Monday that would designate the Market Plaza downtown as a park. Former Roanoke City Manager Chris Morrill had advocated for the change as a way to deal with the homeless and other late-night loiterers. In its current designation as a public square Morrill told WFIR several years ago the police were limited in how they could clear the plaza. Also on Monday’s agenda – an amendment that would only allow dogs to be tethered for three hours a day total between 6am and 10pm.

6-2 Market Plaza change -WEB

 

