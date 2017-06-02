New Market Plaza designation, dog tethering limits on City Council agenda

Roanoke City Council will consider amending an ordinance on Monday that would designate the Market Plaza downtown as a park. Former Roanoke City Manager Chris Morrill had advocated for the change as a way to deal with the homeless and other late-night loiterers. In its current designation as a public square Morrill told WFIR several years ago the police were limited in how they could clear the plaza. Also on Monday’s agenda – an amendment that would only allow dogs to be tethered for three hours a day total between 6am and 10pm.

